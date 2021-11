Comrie will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie was sharp in his lone start of the season Thursday against the Kings, stopping 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a slumping Dallas squad that's lost three straight games.