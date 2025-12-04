Comrie turned aside 29 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Cole Caufield beat him through the five-hole to open the shootout, and while Comrie shut down Montreal's last two shooters, Winnipeg's three skaters couldn't get a puck past Jakub Dobes. Comrie has been shouldering a heavy workload while Connor Hellebuyck (knee) has been on the shelf, going 2-4-1 with seven outings with a lackluster 3.14 GAA and .891 save percentage, but so far the Jets have only called upon Thomas Milic when playing a back-to-back.