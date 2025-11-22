Comrie stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Comrie's first task as the temporary starter for the Jets was a tough one, and he wasn't quite up to the challenge. Jordan Staal scored twice, while Seth Jarvis had a shorthanded goal and Andrei Svechnikov struck on the power play to send Comrie to just his second loss in six outings this season. He's at 4-2-0 with a 2.84 GAA and an .899 save percentage over six starts. The 30-year-old is set to see a majority of the action between the pipes while Connor Hellebuyck (knee) will be out until the latter half of December at best. The Jets' next game is at home versus the Wild on Sunday.