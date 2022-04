Comrie allowed two goals on 17 shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

This game was lost before Comrie entered to start the third period, so he won't take any damage to his record. He still wasn't very effective against one of the league's most dangerous offenses. The 26-year-old netminder owns a 2.76 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 14 outings this season. The Jets didn't name a starter for Saturday's game versus the Lightning after this contest.