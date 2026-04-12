Comrie allowed two goals on three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Flyers.

Comrie entered the game in the final period, but by that time, the Jets were already down 5-1 and had no chance to mount a comeback. Still, that doesn't make this outing any better since he was beaten in two of the three shots he faced. The Jets still have an outside chance to make the playoffs in the final week of the regular season, so they're expected to rely on Connor Hellebuyck between the posts. Comrie is not expected to see action any time soon, especially considering how bad he looked in this short stint.