Comrie will defend the visiting crease Sunday against the Ducks, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Comrie is a perfect 3-0-0 to start the year, posting a 2.33 GAA and .929 save percentage across three appearances. The 30-year-old will have an extremely tough task attempting to slow down a red-hot Anaheim club -- the Ducks have won six straight games, a stretch in which they've found the back of the net 29 times. The Jets have the rest advantage Sunday, as they last played Friday, while Anaheim came out with a road win versus the Golden Knights on Saturday.