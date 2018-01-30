Comrie will return to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Comrie's one-day stint as a practice goalie in the NHL appears to be over, as Michael Hutchinson -- fresh off the AHL All-Star Game -- will rejoin the Jets and get the starting nod against the Lightning on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Comrie should finish out the remainder of the season in the minors, barring a run of injures, as he is fourth on the organization's goalie depth chart and firmly behind Hutchinson.