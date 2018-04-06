Comrie was sent back to AHL Manitoba on Friday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets carried three goaltenders down the stretch, allowing Comrie to get a few looks in net while Ryan Miller (knee) was sidelined. Despite a decent showing with Manitoba, Comrie was unable to parlay that into success at the NHL level. In three appearances, he posted a 4.00 GAA and just an .872 save percentage. He will now return to the AHL ranks to fine tune his skills.

