Jets' Eric Comrie: Headed to AHL
Comrie was sent back to AHL Manitoba on Friday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The Jets carried three goaltenders down the stretch, allowing Comrie to get a few looks in net while Ryan Miller (knee) was sidelined. Despite a decent showing with Manitoba, Comrie was unable to parlay that into success at the NHL level. In three appearances, he posted a 4.00 GAA and just an .872 save percentage. He will now return to the AHL ranks to fine tune his skills.
