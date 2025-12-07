Comrie stopped 12 of 16 shots before he was replaced by Thomas Milic in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Comrie was starting for the second day in a row and the third time in four days, and the results went as expected. He wasn't able to hold back the Oilers' top players in the first period, and he left with the Jets in a 4-0 hole that they never fully recovered from. Comrie is down to 6-6-1 with a 3.08 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 13 appearances. While the playing time is there, the results are not, which makes the 30-year-old netminder a risky option in fantasy. The Jets' schedule doesn't get any easier, though they'll be at home for games versus the Stars on Tuesday, the Bruins on Thursday and the Capitals on Saturday over the next week.