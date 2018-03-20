Jets' Eric Comrie: In goal Tuesday
Comrie will get the starting nod against the Kings on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Comrie has just one NHL appearance this season that he'd probably like to forget, as he gave up five goals on 35 shots to the Panthers. The youngster could see a few extra starts down the stretch in order to keep Connor Hellebuyck rested for the playoffs.
