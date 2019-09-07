Jets' Eric Comrie: Inks two-year deal
Comrie signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with the Jets on Saturday.
The Jets are retaining their second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Draft for two more years. Comrie has only played in five NHL games, posting a 2-3-0 record and a 4.20 GAA. His performance in the minors has been more promising, with a .917 save percentage and a 25-20-2 record last season. Comrie will likely be relegated to minors again this year, as Connor Hellebuyck has a stranglehold on the NHL starter job while Laurent Brossoit has proven he's a capable backup.
