Comrie made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 5-3 win over the Kraken on Thursday.

Comrie didn't have to be perfect in this one, thanks to a strong offensive showing, but he did hold things down after allowing the Kraken to get out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. This was the first appearance for the 26-year-old netminder since Jan. 29, when he allowed just one goal in a win over the Blues.