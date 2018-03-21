Jets' Eric Comrie: Light workload in OT win
Comrie made 16 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.
Comrie's club made life easy for him, as Winnipeg held a 38-17 edge in shots and would have won by a comfortable margin if not for a wonderful performance from Los Angeles backup Jack Campbell in net. With an incredible team around him, Comrie should make for a solid streamer any time he gets the call over starter Connor Hellebuyck down the stretch.
