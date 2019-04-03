Jets' Eric Comrie: Lit up by Wild
Comrie allowed five goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
Comrie made his first NHL appearance of the season since Laurent Brossoit (leg) was on the shelf and the team was playing on the second half of back-to-back games. This was not an ideal outcome, as the 23-year-old yielded three goals in the first period and the Jets couldn't climb back. Comrie isn't expected to play for the Jets again this season unless Connor Hellebuyck gets injured.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...