Comrie allowed five goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

Comrie made his first NHL appearance of the season since Laurent Brossoit (leg) was on the shelf and the team was playing on the second half of back-to-back games. This was not an ideal outcome, as the 23-year-old yielded three goals in the first period and the Jets couldn't climb back. Comrie isn't expected to play for the Jets again this season unless Connor Hellebuyck gets injured.