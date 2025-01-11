Comrie stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Comrie handled the first half of a back-to-back for the first time this season, but he was unable to snap his losing streak. This was at least a good showing from the goalie, though the same can't be said for the Jets' offense, which was held in check by the Kings' firm defense. Comrie is now 3-6-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Expect Connor Hellebuyck to start Saturday at home versus the Avalanche, and he may see steady playing time next week as well -- it's not unusual for Hellebuyck to start four or five games in a row, though Comrie has not had to wait more than 13 days between starts.