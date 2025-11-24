Comrie stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

Comrie started for a third straight game due to the absence of Connor Hellebuyck (knee), and once again, the results weren't encouraging. He's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .887 save percentage in his three starts since Hellebuyck went down. Expect him to remain as the Jets' No. 1 goaltender until Hellebuyck is ready to return, which is not expected to occur for at least four to six weeks at a minimum.