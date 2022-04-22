Comrie made 42 saves in a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

It was a new NHL career mark for saves for Comrie who was given a 2-0 lead after one period. He carried it almost through the second until Teuvo Teravainen cut the lead to 2-1 on a 4-on-3 power play with 30 seconds left. The Canes then turned up the heat in the third and delivered two more, and finally a fourth goal with Comrie on the bench for the extra attacker. He's lost two straight this week to the Canes and Rangers, and hasn't won since March 25 (0-3-0).