Comrie made 33 of 35 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Comrie posted a clean first period before allowing two goals in the second frame to New York's Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Emil Heineman. By the time of Heineman's goal, however, the Jets had a commanding 4-2 lead and Comrie was able to coast through the final period. With his first win of the season under his belt, the 30-year-old netminder is set to maintain his role as the primary backup to reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. Despite his anticipated limit of starting opportunities this season, Comrie is a solid streaming option in all fantasy formats whenever he's set to guard Winnipeg's crease. He will likely step in for Hellebuyck during consecutive game nights, but could draw certain spot starts depending on the matchup and Hellebuyck's availability.