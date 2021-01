Comrie was waived by the Jets on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Assuming he clears, Comrie figures to be placed on the taxi squad so that he can be brought into the squad at any point if Connor Hellebuyck or Laurent Brossoit picks up an injury. In 16 outings for the Moose last year, Comrie posted a 6-9-0 record and .918 save percentage.