Comrie allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Comrie has been streaky in limited action this season, earning a pair of three-game winning streaks and eight losses in between them. He's now 6-7-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 14 appearances. The 29-year-old got the start Saturday in St. Louis since Connor Hellebuyck went from Boston to Winnipeg for rest after leading Team USA to a second-place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Assuming Hellebuyck is ready to play Monday versus the Sharks, Comrie is likely to be back in the backup role, while Kaapo Kahkonen should be heading to AHL Manitoba in short order. Comrie should get another start soon -- the Jets have a road back-to-back this week, with stops in Ottawa on Wednesday and Nashville on Thursday.