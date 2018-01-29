Jets' Eric Comrie: Promoted from minors
Comrie was recalled by the Jets on Monday following the NHL All-Star break.
Comrie figures to slot into the backup role against the Lightning on Tuesday and will likely head back to the minors once Michael Hutchinson is done at the AHL All-Star Game. In his lone appearance this season, the 22-year-old Comrie gave up five goals on 35 shots -- not exactly the type of outing to boost the confidence of coach Paul Maurice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...