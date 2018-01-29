Comrie was recalled by the Jets on Monday following the NHL All-Star break.

Comrie figures to slot into the backup role against the Lightning on Tuesday and will likely head back to the minors once Michael Hutchinson is done at the AHL All-Star Game. In his lone appearance this season, the 22-year-old Comrie gave up five goals on 35 shots -- not exactly the type of outing to boost the confidence of coach Paul Maurice.