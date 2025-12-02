Comrie stopped 11 shots on 14 attempts on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Comrie allowed three goals inside the first 15 minutes of regulation before the Jets subbed in Thomas Milic in for the rest of the contest. With the loss, Comrie now has a 5-5-0 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .893 save percentage through 10 games this season. Since the reigning winner of the Hart and Vezina trophies, Connor Hellebuyck, went down with a knee injury, Comrie has a 2-4-0 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .881 save percentage across six starts. While he's seeing the best volume of his career in the absence of Hellebuck, he's an inconsistent spot start in fantasy until the Jets get back on track as a team. Comrie's next chance to start is Wednesday at Montreal.