Comrie was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Before fantasy owners start to panic, AHL Manitoba didn't qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs, so the move is probably just about adding an extra netminder for practice, rather than an indication that Connor Hellebuyck or Laurent Brossoit is dealing with an injury. The 23-year-old Comrie went 25-20-2 with a .917 save percentage in 47 minor-league contests this season and played in just one game for Winnipeg. Considering Brossoit will be a restricted free agent this summer and almost certainly retained by the team, Comrie probably shouldn't be expected to get a shot at the 23-man roster coming out of camp next season.