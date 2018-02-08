Comrie will be called up from AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Comrie is set to rejoin the Jets following the news that Michael Hutchinson suffered a concussion during practice. The 22-year-old Comrie will take over the backup role behind Connor Hellebuyck. In his previous outing for Winnipeg, Comrie gave up five goals on 35 shots against the Panthers. As soon as Hutchinson or Steve Mason (concussion) is given the all-clear, Comrie will head back to the minors.