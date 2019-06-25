Jets' Eric Comrie: Receives qualifying offer
Comrie earned a qualifying offer from Winnipeg on Tuesday.
With Laurent Brossoit under contract to serve as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck, Comrie is unlikely to see much in terms of NHL action this season. The 23-year-old will likely split the netminding duties in the minors with Mikhail Berdin.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...