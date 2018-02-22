Comrie was demoted back to AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie didn't see any time in the crease following his most recent promotion and will now return to the minors with both Michael Hutchinson (concussion) and Steve Mason (concussion) cleared. He should continue to provide organizational depth but is unlikely to crack the NHL roster again this season barring multiple injuries at the goalie position.

