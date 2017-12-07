Comrie will work in the road net versus the Panthers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

This will be the season debut and second career start for Comrie, who's maintained a tidy 8-4-1 record, 2.30 GAA and .927 save percentage with the AHL's Moose during this 2017-18 campaign. Expect the Canadian backstop to field a high volume of shots, as the Cats are averaging 35 of those per game -- good for fourth in the league despite only ranking 18th in scoring.