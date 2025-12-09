Comrie is slated to tend the home twine Tuesday against the Stars, according to Danielle Bain of TSN.

Comrie continues to see the bulk of the starting duties while Connor Hellebuyck (knee) is on the shelf, but the former has struggled in the No. 1 role. Comrie has played in nine of the team's last 10 games, going 3-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .893 save percentage during that time. It won't get any easier for the 30-year-old against a 20-5-5 Dallas squad that has won three straight contests and sits fourth in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season.