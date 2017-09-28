Comrie was reassigned to the minors Thursday.

Comrie struggled last year with AHL Manitoba, as he registered a 19-26-2 record with a .906 save percentage -- in addition to getting shelled for four goals in his debut for the Jets. The 22-year-old has the size and athleticism to be an NHL netminder, but could use some time to mature and develop his game -- something he will be able to do with the Moose this season.