Comrie was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Comrie's reassignment all but guarantees Laurent Brossoit (leg) is healthy enough to suit up as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck for Game 2 versus St. Louis on Friday. The 23-year-old Comrie is 23-16-4 with a .916 save percentage in 45 minor-league appearances this season and will try to help the Moose secure a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.