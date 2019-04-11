Jets' Eric Comrie: Sent down to minors
Comrie was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Comrie's reassignment all but guarantees Laurent Brossoit (leg) is healthy enough to suit up as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck for Game 2 versus St. Louis on Friday. The 23-year-old Comrie is 23-16-4 with a .916 save percentage in 45 minor-league appearances this season and will try to help the Moose secure a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
