Comrie was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

The Jets had hoped to move Comrie down at the start of the season when they placed him on waivers but he was picked up by the Devils instead. After New Jersey also waived the 25-year-old netminder, Winnipeg was able to bring him back into the fold. Unless there is an injury to Connor Hellebuyck or Laurent Brossoit, Comrie shouldn't expect to see any more NHL action this year.