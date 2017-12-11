Jets' Eric Comrie: Sent down to minors
Comrie was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Comrie's demotion comes as Steve Mason (concussion) was activated off injured reserve. The 22-year-old Comrie will head back to the minors, where he posted an 8-4-1 record and .927 save percentage prior to getting called up. Barring injury, the Jets will probably leave the Edmonton native with the Moose for the remainder of the season in order to work on his development.
