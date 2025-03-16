Comrie is expected to guard the road goal against the Kraken on Sunday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Comrie occupied the starter's crease during Sunday's morning skate and was the first goaltender off the ice. He has won four of his last five outings, surrendering only eight goals on 128 shots. He has a 7-8-1 record with one shutout, a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 14th in the league with 2.99 goals per game in 2024-25.