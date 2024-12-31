Comrie will tend the twine for Tuesday's road matchup against Colorado, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie didn't appear in any of the Jets' last four games, but he'll make his first start since Dec. 18 on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has struggled over a limited sample this year, and he's gone 0-5-0 with a 3.28 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last five appearances. He'll have a tough test against Colorado, as the Avalanche rank seventh in the NHL with 3.35 goals per game.