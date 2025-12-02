default-cbs-image
Comrie will occupy the road crease Monday against the Sabres, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Comrie got back into the win column Saturday in Nashville following a three-game losing streak, turning aside 20 of 22 shots in a 5-2 win. The 30-year-old netminder is 1-3-0 with a 3.29 GAA and an .887 save percentage over four starts since taking over the No. 1 job due to Connor Hellebuyck (knee) being sidelined. The Sabres are 3-2-0 in their last five games and are coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild on Saturday.

