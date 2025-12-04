Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie is set to get a chance to redeem himself after giving up three goals on 14 shots in his start versus the Sabres on Monday. Things haven't gone very well for Comrie as the Jets' primary started lately -- he's 2-4-0 with 18 goals allowed over his last six outings. The Canadiens are in the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday, which may give Comrie a bit of relief.