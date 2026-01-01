Comrie will guard the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Wiebe will get into action for the first time since Dec. 11. The 30-year-old netminder closed out his time as the Jets' starter with three straight losses before Connor Hellebuyck returned from knee surgery. Comrie allowed 13 goals over those losses, and the Maple Leafs have 20 goals over their last five games, a span in which they are 3-1-1.