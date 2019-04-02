Comrie will guard the cage Tuesday versus the Wild in Minneapolis, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

With Laurent Brossoit (leg) still on the mend and Connor Hellebuyck in need of a rest after making his seventh consecutive start Monday against the Blackhawks, Comrie will make his first start of the 2018-19 campaign at the NHL level. His past few forays into the crease didn't end well, as Comrie sports a career GAA north of four and a save percentage under .900.