Jets' Eric Comrie: Snares Tuesday's start
Comrie will guard the cage Tuesday versus the Wild in Minneapolis, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
With Laurent Brossoit (leg) still on the mend and Connor Hellebuyck in need of a rest after making his seventh consecutive start Monday against the Blackhawks, Comrie will make his first start of the 2018-19 campaign at the NHL level. His past few forays into the crease didn't end well, as Comrie sports a career GAA north of four and a save percentage under .900.
