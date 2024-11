Comrie made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

It was the Jets second and Comrie's first loss of the season. He doesn't get a lot of action behind Connor Hellebuyck, but he's solid when he plays. Comrie is 3-1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage. He's a worthy roll off the wire for spot starts behind the league's best team.