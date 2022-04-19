Comrie will be in goal on the road versus the Rangers on Tuesday contrary to earlier reports stating Connor Hellebucyk would get the nod.

It's not immediately clear if something came up for Hellebuyck, but it will be a third straight appearance for Comrie after having come on in relief in the Jets' last two contests. On the year, the 26-year-old Comrie has logged just 15 games for Winnipeg in which he is 8-3-1 with a career-best 2.74 GAA. Unless Hellebuyck is dealing with a long-term injury, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting Comrie to suddenly see a bigger share of the minutes heading into the final six games of the season.