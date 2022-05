Comrie will guard the home goal during Sunday's season finale versus the Kraken, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Comrie was fantastic in his last start Tuesday versus Philadelphia, turning aside all 35 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 win. He'll try to end the season on a high note by picking up a victory in a favorable home matchup with a Seattle squad that's 11-26-3 on the road this year.