Comrie will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Saturday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Comrie stopped 34 of 35 shots versus the Sabres on Friday, but he'll start consecutive games anyway. He'll face a tough challenge from the Oilers, who may be making their usual midseason surge after putting up nine goals on the Kraken on Thursday. Comrie has allowed just eight goals over his last four contests and is 2-1-1 in that span, suggesting he's gotten back on track, but this is a tough assignment.