Comrie is going through his usual routine at morning skate when he starts and is expected to defend the home goal versus Buffalo on Friday Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie has struggled since No. 1 goaltender Connor Hellebuyck underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 21. Comrie is 1-4-1 with a 3.36 GAA and an .888 save percentage since then and will try to turn his slump around. The Sabres are tied for 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per game.