Comrie made 28 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The 30-year-old netminder cruised to the victory as the Jets scored their first goal just 15 seconds into the game and built a 4-0 lead. Sidney Crosby finally solved Comrie on a Pens power play late in the second period. Comrie predictably isn't getting much work behind Connor Hellebuyck, but he's taking advantage of his opportunities between the pipes, going 3-0-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .929 save percentage.