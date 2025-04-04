Comrie posted a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Comrie gave Connor Hellebuyck a breather in a tough locale and then proceeded to steal the show. This was the fourth shutout of Comrie's career, two of which have come this season as he continues to play well in the backup role for the Jets. The 29-year-old is now 9-9-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 19 appearances, which matches his career high. He'll likely get another start or two over the Jets' final six regular-season games to help keep Hellebuyck fresh for the playoffs. He needs one more appearance and two more wins to set career highs in each category.