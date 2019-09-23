Jets' Eric Comrie: Stopping pucks versus Flames
Comrie will tend the road twine in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Flames, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
The Jets' second-round pick in 2013, Comrie has only played in five NHL games and posted an .870 save percentage. Comrie looks set to spend the season with AHL Manitoba since Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit are manning the top spots with the big club.
