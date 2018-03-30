Jets' Eric Comrie: Struggles against Hawks
Comrie allowed six goals on 42 shots during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.
This was a nightmare showing for fantasy owners who took a chance on Comrie. However, with just three previous starts in his career, a disastrous outing was definitely in the range of outcomes. Winnipeg has a road game against Toronto on deck, and then a back-to-back road set against Ottawa and Montreal, so there is potential for Comrie to receive another start before the season ends.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...