Comrie allowed six goals on 42 shots during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.

This was a nightmare showing for fantasy owners who took a chance on Comrie. However, with just three previous starts in his career, a disastrous outing was definitely in the range of outcomes. Winnipeg has a road game against Toronto on deck, and then a back-to-back road set against Ottawa and Montreal, so there is potential for Comrie to receive another start before the season ends.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories