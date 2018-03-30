Comrie allowed six goals on 42 shots during Thursday's 6-2 loss to Chicago.

This was a nightmare showing for fantasy owners who took a chance on Comrie. However, with just three previous starts in his career, a disastrous outing was definitely in the range of outcomes. Winnipeg has a road game against Toronto on deck, and then a back-to-back road set against Ottawa and Montreal, so there is potential for Comrie to receive another start before the season ends.