Jets' Eric Comrie: Struggles in loss to Cats
Comrie saved just 30 of 35 shots during Thursday's 6-4 loss to Florida.
This was the first start of the season and just the second career start for Comrie, so it wasn't surprising to see him struggle. He and the Jets got behind the eight ball early, and it was all downhill from there. With Steve Mason (concussion) nearing a return, and Connor Hellebuyck locked in as the No. 1 starter, Comrie's fantasy outlook is currently extremely bleak.
