Comrie gave up seven goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 7-3 preseason loss to the Oilers.

Comrie was overwhelmed by the trio of Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who combined for five goals and 11 points. Any dreams he had of surpassing Laurent Brossoit for the backup job behind Connor Hellebuyck likely evaporated with this clunker.