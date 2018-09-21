Comrie gave up seven goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 7-3 preseason loss to the Oilers.

Comrie was overwhelmed by the trio of Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who combined for five goals and 11 points. Any dreams he had of surpassing Laurent Brossoit for the backup job behind Connor Hellebuyck likely evaporated with this clunker.

More News
Our Latest Stories