Jets' Eric Comrie: Tendered by club
Comrie received a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday.
While Connor Hellebuyck may be the long-term starter for Winnipeg, Comrie is a solid prospect the organization won't want to let walk in free agency. The netminder posted an 18-13-3 record with a 2.58 GAA in 34 appearances for AHL Manitoba last season and was called into action by the Jets on three occasions. Selected by the team in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old will likely become a trade piece at some point down the road.
